Dow futures sink| Apple faces possible tariffs | NASA probe lands on Mars

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, which could mean giving back a small portion of Monday's rally. Yesterday's session moved the S&P 500 out of correction territory, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq remains there. (CNBC)



* Cramer: Market could rally another 4% before continuing its bearish moves (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is under pressure, after President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal he would put tariffs on Chinese imports currently not subject to tariffs if negotiations are not successful. That would include Apple's iPhones.



* Tariffs could cost American households $2,400 each in 2019, a new study warns (CNBC)

A conference in New York today will feature public appearances by Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, and Kansas City Fed President Esther George. Bostic is a voting member of the FOMC for 2018, while George and Evans are not. (CNBC)

Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel (CBRL) and athletic retailer Hibbett Sports (HIBB) are among the few companies out with quarterly earnings this morning, while Salesforce.com (CRM) headlines a short list of after-the-bell earnings. (CNBC)

On the data front, the S&P/Case-Shiller report on home prices will be out this morning at 9 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, the Conference Board's November Consumer Confidence Index is expected to release. (CNBC)