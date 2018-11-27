Morning Brief

Dow futures sink| Apple faces possible tariffs | NASA probe lands on Mars

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, which could mean giving back a small portion of Monday's rally. Yesterday's session moved the S&P 500 out of correction territory, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq remains there. (CNBC)

* Cramer: Market could rally another 4% before continuing its bearish moves (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is under pressure, after President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal he would put tariffs on Chinese imports currently not subject to tariffs if negotiations are not successful. That would include Apple's iPhones.

* Tariffs could cost American households $2,400 each in 2019, a new study warns (CNBC)

A conference in New York today will feature public appearances by Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, and Kansas City Fed President Esther George. Bostic is a voting member of the FOMC for 2018, while George and Evans are not. (CNBC)

Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel (CBRL) and athletic retailer Hibbett Sports (HIBB) are among the few companies out with quarterly earnings this morning, while Salesforce.com (CRM) headlines a short list of after-the-bell earnings. (CNBC)

On the data front, the S&P/Case-Shiller report on home prices will be out this morning at 9 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, the Conference Board's November Consumer Confidence Index is expected to release. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Special counsel Robert Mueller alleged that former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort lied to investigators, violating his plea agreement, according to a court filing. Manafort "believes he has provided truthful information." (CNBC)

President Donald Trump said he's not buying a report issued by his own administration that details the climate and economic impacts U.S. residents will see if drastic action is not taken to address climate change. (USA Today)

Trump warned that the agreement allowing Britain to leave the European Union could endanger a future U.S.-U.K. trade deal. When asked about the agreement, Trump replied: "Sounds like a great deal for the EU." (CNBC)

Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee only until early January, released a nearly 300-page tax bill that he said would affect Americans' retirement savings, numerous business tax breaks and redesign the IRS. (Reuters)

Cyber Monday was on track to bring in a record $7.9 billion in U.S. online sales, as millions of shoppers scoured for steep discounts on everything from Lego sets to big-screen TVs. The event picked up steam late last night. (Reuters)

Amazon (AMZN) is now the third largest seller of digital ads, behind Google and Facebook, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper said that has caused concern among marketers who fear Amazon as a retail competitor.

General Motors (GM) announced it plans to effectively halt production at a number of plants in the U.S. and Canada next year and cut more than 14,000 jobs in a massive restructuring that will cost up to $3.8 billion. (CNBC)

* Trump threatens GM over Ohio plans: 'They better damn well open a new plant there' (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

United Technologies (UTX) said it would separate into three independent companies, with plans to spin off its Otis and Carrier divisions to shareholders. The split, which would leave aerospace operations under the United Technologies banner, is expected to be completed in 2020.

Novartis (NVS) eye care division Alcon said it expected to pay a dividend to shareholders starting in 2020, following its planned spinoff from the Swiss drug company next year.

Tesla (TSLA) sales in China dropped 70 percent in October compared to a year ago, according to a Reuters report quoting information from the China Passenger Car Association. The group said Tesla sold only 211 cars in China last month.

AT&T's (T) pay-per-view broadcast of the golf match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson drew far more interest than the company had anticipated, according to sources quoted by the Wall Street Journal. Sign-ups may have reached as high as one million customers across multiple providers, although most have provided refunds due to a technical glitch on the day of the broadcast.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) said a combination of two cancer drugs did not extend the lives of lung cancer patients in a late stage trial. The combination involved the company's immunotherapy drug Opdivo combined with cancer treatment Yervoy.

Buckle (BKE) reported quarterly earnings of 42 cents per share, four cents shy of analyst forecasts. The accessories retailer also saw sales fall short of estimates, with comparable store sales falling 1.4 percent.

WATERCOOLER

NASA successfully touched the InSight lander down on the surface of Mars, with a room of Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineers breaking into applause after several breathtaking minutes. Watch that here. (CNBC)

