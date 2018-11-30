Markets focus on G-20 summit | Marriott data breached | Facebook on George Soros

Futures were lower this morning ahead of the final November trading day. The Dow and S&P 500 should finish November with small gains. That would've seemed impossible days ago, before the Wednesday rally inspired by Fed chief Jerome Powell. (CNBC)



* It's now up to Trump to rescue market from ending year in the red (CNBC)

Minutes released from the November 7-8 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee pointed toward the strong likelihood of another quarter-point adjustment in the Federal Reserve's benchmark rate target next month. (CNBC)

* The Fed is still tweaking its balance sheet unwind (CNBC)

Marriott International (MAR) said today the Starwood guest reservation database was breached, potentially exposing information on about 500 million guests. The company said it has taken steps towards fixing the problem. (Reuters)

The only economic report on today's calendar is the Chicago Purchasing Manager's index for November, out at 9:45 a.m. ET. Consensus forecasts call for a reading of 58.0, down slightly from October's 58.4. There's no earnings reports of note today. (CNBC)