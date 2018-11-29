Robert Mueller's Russia probe is red hot again after midterm election quiet period 

After a hibernation period during the midterm elections, special counsel Robert Mueller's sprawling criminal investigation roared back into the public eye in November.

The month was marked by a series of bombshell developments for a handful of key players in the investigation, all of whom have connections to President Donald Trump.

They include Trump's former campaign chairman, his former personal lawyer and fixer, a former campaign advisor and his longtime confidant.

Trump has certainly taken notice. And he ramped up his already hostile attitude toward the probe — which he has called corrupt, illegal and a "witch hunt" — as new details emerged.

"So much happening with the now discredited Witch Hunt," Trump tweeted Wednesday night — just hours before a key figure in the case pleaded guilty to new charges lodged by the special counsel.

Mueller since last year has been investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, possible coordination between Russia and Trump campaign-related people, and potential obstruction of justice by the president himself.

Trump's legal team insists the president is cooperating with the Mueller probe to an unprecedented degree.

But the president continues to rail against the special counsel, recently claiming "Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue."

He and one his lawyers also continue to publicly suggest that presidential pardons for some of Mueller's targets may not be off the table.

A month earlier, it was widely speculated that the Russia probe might be wrapping up its final stages. Now, the investigation appears to be hitting its stride.

Here's what happened to some of its most high-profile figures this month: