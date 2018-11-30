Fed concerns aren't over for the market yet 

I'd rather go into a recession with rates at 3% than 2%, says Bleakley's Peter Boockvar 3 Hours Ago | 03:34

"I think the markets may have overemphasized the dovishness of what he's trying to say," said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West. "I think [the Fed] is trying to wean the markets off of forward guidance. …They want to give themselves a little flexibility." Anderson said there's risk the first half of 2019 could be weaker, and he does expect the economy to slow just below 2 percent in the second half, in part due to trade wars.

He said Powell's comment makes the Fed's interest rate forecast all the more important when it is released after the next meeting on Dec. 19. The Fed currently has forecast three interest rate hikes for next year, but the market is concerned the economy will not support that many. Powell's comments before Congress in the week ahead are also important, given the fact he was criticized by President Donald Trump for raising interest rates.

"It's kind of dicey politically, I think, and the fact his statement just a month ago was interpreted so hawkishly," said Anderson. Economists expect Powell to state that the Fed is independent and point to the fact that it is dependent on data for rate guidance.

Although the stock market rallied on Powell's statement and bond yields fell, some economists believe the markets misinterpreted the Fed's message. Both J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs economists expect four rate hikes next year.

The emphasis in the week ahead will also be on any U.S. data that can help steer the Fed. Most important is Friday's employment report, but there are also vehicle sales and ISM manufacturing data Monday.

Economists expect 200,000 jobs were created in November, and wages grew at a pace of 3.1 percent year over year. Vehicle sales will also be important, especially after GM's announced layoffs, and economists are expecting to see sales on an annualized basis at 17.2 million, down from the 17.6 million reported in October.

OPEC meets Thursday, and analysts expect Saudi Arabia and Russia to steer the group to a production cut, with Saudi Arabia bearing most of it. Oil prices fell more than 20 percent in November, their worst month since October 2008.

"Our base scenario is you might get some sort of actual but gradual and not really telegraphed 1 million barrels a day cut," said Citigroup energy analyst Eric Lee.