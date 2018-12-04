CNBC has learned Sheldon Adelson, the biggest Republican donor, wants key GOP fundraising groups to shape up after this year's midterm wipeout in the House or risk losing his support for the 2020 election cycle.

The White House issued a correction stating that a truce between the U.S. and China actually began on December 1. The statement came hours after Trump's chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow said it would begin on January 1. (Axios)



* Trump's trade talks with China are back on — but it's not clear who will lead them (CNBC)

Paul Manafort, the former campaign chief of President Donald Trump, attempted to broker a deal between Washington and the government of Ecuador over Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, according to a New York Times report.



* Trump demands stiff prison sentence for his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen (CNBC)

A new filing today could detail how former Trump advisor Mike Flynn has been helping investigators since pleading guilty a year ago, the Wall Street Journal reported, providing a window into the special counsel probe.

Central American migrants stuck on the threshold of the U.S. in Mexico breached the border fence, risking almost certain detention by U.S. authorities but hoping the illegal entry will allow them to apply for asylum. (Reuters)

Six former Facebook employees who left the company within the last two years told CNBC they've experienced a rise in contact from current company employees to inquire about opportunities or ask for job references.

A federal judge is considering halting the integration of CVS Health (CVS) and Aetna (AET) — even though the two companies closed their merger. The judge pointed to concerns from groups about reduced competition. (CNBC)

A source told CNBC that Marlboro cigarette maker Altria (MO) is in early stage talks to acquire Canadian cannabis producer Cronos (CRON), as it seeks to diversify its business beyond traditional smokers.

Furniture retailer Ikea announced it will shrink its typically massive store to open its first location in Manhattan with a new "city center" format in 2019. It plans to open 30 small-format stores over the next three years. (CNBC)