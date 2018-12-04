U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, continuing the erosion off the highs of yesterday's session, even though the day ended with gains. Investors are displaying caution over uncertainty involving the trade talks with China. (CNBC)
* Cramer explains how to profit from China's trade concessions (CNBC)
* The thing the bond market most feared is beginning to happen (CNBC)
Sterling quickly rose against the U.S. dollar after the legal advisor for the European Union's top court said today that the U.K. can cancel Brexit without asking for permission from other EU member states. (CNBC)
Earnings out this morning include Dollar General (DG), HD Supply Holdings (HDS) and Movado Group (MOV), while Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), MongoDB (MDB) and Marvell (MRVL) issue their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)
No economic data is on the schedule for today, but there is one Fed speaker with New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams making a public appearance in New York at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)