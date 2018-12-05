Europe shares set for losses after the Dow plunges nearly 800 points

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, amid rising doubts that the world's two largest economies will be able to secure a comprehensive trade deal during a cease-fire on tariffs.

The U.S. and China agreed to temporarily hold off on imposing additional charges against each other's goods over the weekend. President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping's trade truce prompted global stocks to surge higher on Monday but fading optimism over the political deal has since pared equity market gains.

Meanwhile, concerns about slowing U.S. growth appeared to accelerate declines in long-term Treasury yields overnight. Signals from the U.S. central bank last week that it could be nearing an end to its three-year rate hiking cycle pushed the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to three-month lows, below 3 percent on Tuesday.

Trading volumes are expected to be relatively low on Wednesday, with U.S. stock markets closed as citizens observe a national day of mourning for President George H. W. Bush.