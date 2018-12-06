Lyft files to go public, signalling it could be the first major tech IPO of 2019

Ride-hailing company Lyft on Thursday confidentially filed a statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, signalling it could be the first major tech IPO of 2019.

Lyft and rival Uber have each teased 2019 public offerings. The companies have been adding offers and services practically in tandem in recent months as they get closer to a contest on the public markets.

Airbnb, Slack and data-mining firm Palantir are also reportedly eyeing IPOs next year.

Lyft did not specify the number of shares it was selling or the price range for the offering. The offering is likely to exceed the $15.1 billion valuation Lyft posted in June.

The IPO is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, Lyft said in its filing. CNBC reported in October that Lyft had selected J.P. Morgan Chase to lead the IPO effort. Credit Suisse and Jefferies are also involved as underwriters in a more junior capacity, people familiar with the matter told CNBC at the time.

—Reuters and CNBC's Alex Sherman contributed to this report.