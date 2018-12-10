Cramer Remix: This is a good stock in a bad market   

For investors scouring the increasingly volatile stock market in search of good investments, CNBC's Jim Cramer suggested an under-the-radar name on Monday: Zuora Inc.

"[CEO] Tien Tzuo delivered a good number," in late November, Cramer, host of "Mad Money," told a lightning round caller. "It's just that this stock is just violently out of favor."

But "this is when you put a stock like Zuora away," he said. "I believe in the subscription economy. I believe in what Tien Tzuo's doing. Everyone kind of uses [Zuora] without even knowing it. It's a good stock in a bad market."

Also in the lightning round, Cramer laid out his thoughts on the stock of struggling industrial colossus General Electric.

"Here's my thinking: there are so many really unbelievable stocks that are undervalued right now. I don't want to take the risk," he said. "Now, [at] $6, you could say, 'Well, Jim, come on, it's only $6 bucks.' Well, I don't know. I mean, remember: when it goes down, it still hurts. So you can speculate in GE, but there's so many high-quality companies that are going down. I'd rather you be in a really high-quality company that sells at a much cheaper price-to-earnings multiple."

Click here for the rest of Cramer's lightning round.