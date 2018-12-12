Utterback's husband works in IT and, even with his income, most of the couple's money goes toward renting their $2,500 a month apartment.

High daily expenses and wage stagnation make it hard for Utterback to save more. "Our pay hasn't caught up," she said. "I personally feel that I'm behind.

"I have about $9,000 of credit card debt; I'm not going to the bar every day, I don't drink coffee out and we make all our meals at home," she said. "Our entertainment is Netflix."

Stock market volatility and the seeming fragility of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are huge concerns, she says. "Can we even afford to have kids?" she said. "How do we pay for them to live and make sure we're OK when we're older?

"It feels like we're having to make decisions that our parents didn't have to make," she added.

One issue is people's reluctance to discuss personal financial situations. "Money is more taboo than talking about our sex life," she said. "I'm trying to be more vocal about trying to break that taboo." Her friends have appreciated her openness and say it makes them feel less alone.