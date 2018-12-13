Japan's SoftBank to replace Huawei equipment, Nikkei reports

Japanese mobile carrier SoftBank will be replacing its hardware from Chinese tech giant Huawei in its 4G telecommunications network infrastructure over the next few years — and will instead be using equipment from Ericsson and Nokia, Nikkei Asian Review reported on Thursday.

SoftBank is also expected to place orders with the two European companies for its 5G networks, Nikkei reported. SoftBank is the only telecom carrier in Japan that uses Huawei equipment, according to the news outlet.

The 5G network is the next telecommunications standard that facilitates quicker transfer of data, and allows more devices to connect to the internet.