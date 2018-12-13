After winning leadership vote, Theresa May heads to Brussels to debate Irish border

Fresh from winning a leadership vote that allows her to stay in power, British Prime Minister Theresa May will now attempt to seek concessions on the current Brexit deal from European lawmakers on Thursday.
May is due to attend the European Council meeting, where she is expected to seek changes to a policy known as the Irish backstop. A clause in the U.K's withdrawal agreement, the backstop ensures an open border between the E.U's Republic of Ireland and the U.K.'s Northern Ireland.
It essentially means Northern Ireland will remain in a European-wide customs union until a comprehensive trade pact is finalized. May, under pressure from pro-Brexit supporters worried about the backstop tying their country to European laws, is now anticipated to make an 11th-hour effort to gain what she's described as "further assurances" from the E.U.