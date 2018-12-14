Even for a former House speaker who moved some of the most consequential bills in recent U.S. history through Congress, Nancy Pelosi navigated a gauntlet this week.

The House minority leader riled up Democrats with a televised Oval Office spat with President Donald Trump over government funding Tuesday. She rejected his demand for border wall money and prodded him about a "Trump shutdown." Pelosi told the president not to "characterize the strength" she brings to talks after House Democrats' gain of 40 seats and a majority in November's midterms. Her day was captured in a viral image of her leaving the White House, wrapped in a red coat and putting sunglasses on a smiling face.

Pelosi then made the latest in a series of deals to hold off rebellion in her own ranks Wednesday. She and House Democrats who threatened to block her bid to reclaim the speaker's gavel in January reached an agreement to limit her speakership to four more years. After she effectively wrapped up the leadership race, Pelosi threw four fingers up to reporters Thursday — signifying the number of years she hopes to lead the House.

The two consequential battles, both with the president and within her own caucus, were just a preview of the fights to come for Pelosi. Beyond the potential partial government shutdown next week, she is poised to take the speaker's gavel in the new year, where she will have to balance policy priorities and governance while contending with growing calls within the Democratic House membership to ruthlessly investigate and even impeach Trump.

Pelosi's new political reality was hard-earned. She spent the midterm campaign getting clobbered by Trump, Republican super PACs and both GOP and Democratic House candidates. Many in her own party called for newer, younger leadership. Despite the criticism, Democrats cruised to a House majority, and Pelosi maneuvered through opponents to ascend to the pinnacle of her power once again.

Democrats will gain a key lever of power next month as Republicans hold the Senate and an unpopular GOP president sits in the White House. Pelosi showed Tuesday that as speaker she would likely challenge Trump on immigration and the border wall. She will also take him head on over GOP efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, and push for more environmental and labor protections in his North American Free Trade Agreement overhaul.