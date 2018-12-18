Receiving a monthly Social Security benefit is something plenty of retirees count on. Unless they can't.

By the Social Security Administration's estimates, 48 percent of married couples and 69 percent of unmarried individuals get half or more of their income from Social Security. For about 1 in 5 couples, and 44 percent of single people, Social Security represents 90 percent or more of their income.

But 3 percent of people age 60 to 89 are what the government calls "never beneficiaries" who, true to that term, never receive Social Security. And others may encounter circumstances that reduce, suspend or eliminate their benefit.

Here's who can't always count on a Social Security safety net: