The new Bravo limited-run TV series "Dirty John" is based on the popular true crime podcast of the same name about a real-life California woman who falls in love with a violent alleged con man. With no visible means of support or home of his own, John Meehan (played by Eric Bana) still manages to snag the affections of Debra Newell (Connie Britton), who owns a successful interior design company in southern California.

After connecting online and chatting on the phone a few times, Newell and Meehan meet in person. From the minute he appears at her door, the red flags start cropping up.

Most of the show's buzz is about how Newell could fall for a serial romantic predator, but the series also reveals some serious money miscues.

To that point, people who enter relationships in their 40s and 50s might want to make sure they have a good sense of a prospective partner's own stability, not just emotionally but financially.

Warning: Series spoilers below.