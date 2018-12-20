Stocks to bounce | Fed hikes, Wall Street sinks | Tepper says cash not bad

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at his annual media press conference today, warned the threat of a nuclear war should not be discounted and criticized the U.S. move to withdraw from an international nuclear treaty. (CNBC)



* Shares of Rusal jump over 20% after the US lifts sanctions on the Russia aluminum giant (Reuters)

The U.S. Senate has approved funds for several federal agencies to keep them operating through Feb. 8 without the $5 billion to build President Trump's wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. The House is expected vote ahead of the midnight Friday shutdown deadline. (Reuters)

Tobacco giant Altria (MO), the maker of Marlboros, invested $12.8 billion in Juul, taking a 35 percent stake in the e-cigarette upstart. The deal marks a turning point for Juul, which had positioned itself as an enemy of Big Tobacco. (CNBC)

Beer giant Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) and Canada's pot company Tilray (TLRY) announced a partnership to research non-alcohol drinks containing marijuana ingredients THC, the psychoactive compound, as well as CBD, the non-active chemical. (CNBC)

A Tesla caught fire Tuesday in a business parking lot in Los Gatos, according to Santa Clara County, California officials. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was not involved in a collision nor was there work being done on it, said the local fire department. (NBC News)