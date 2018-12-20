Stocks to bounce | Fed hikes, Wall Street sinks | Tepper says cash not bad

U.S. stock futures were drifting after Wednesday's sell-off on the Fed's fourth interest rate hike of the year and projections for two more next year. The Dow closed off 351 points, erasing a 380-point gain prior to the Fed decision. (CNBC)
* David Tepper: Fed is done supporting stock prices, so cash is 'not so bad' as an investment now (CNBC)
* Cramer: The Dow could have 'easily' been down 1,000 points (CNBC)
The numbers were decidedly ugly heading into Thursday's trading: The Dow closed at a 13-month low; the S&P 500 at a 15-month low, with 60 percent of the index now in a bear market. The Dow and S&P 500 are having their worst month since February 2009. (CNBC)
* US stocks are in for more pain: 'The market is in no man's land' (CNBC)
Stocks in Europe and Asia were also suffering in the wake of the Fed's rate hike, led to the downside by a nearly 3 percent loss in Japan's Nikkei overnight. Oil prices, both the U.S. and international crude benchmarks, were tanking more than 3 percent on demand concerns. (CNBC)
* Morgan Stanley says it's 'outright bullish' on Asian markets (CNBC)
* Saudi Arabia is reportedly cutting oil output by more than expected (CNBC)
Two reports on the economy are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Initial jobless claims are expected to rise by 9,000 to 215,000 for the week ending Dec. 7, while the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index is seen rising to 15 for December from November's 12.9 reading. (CNBC)
Earnings out before today's opening bell include results from Dow component Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), along with BlackBerry (BB), Carnival (CCL), and Conagra Brands (CAG). Dow component Nike (NKE) issues quarterly numbers after the bell. (CNBC)
* Walgreens beats Wall Street estimates on top and bottom lines (CNBC)
* Walgreens to tackle health-care costs with Alphabet's Verily (CNBC)