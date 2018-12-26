Most people don't associate health plans with innovation. But the executives behind a growing crop of "Medicare Advantage" plans are hoping to change that.

As baby boomers age into Medicare, many are opting to receive benefits through private plans approved by the government, known as Medicare Advantage. These plans have been among the fastest to adopt new technologies, in part because of the way they get paid. They typically make money by taking on the risk of caring for a population, and the most successful among them will invest in keeping their members as healthy as possible.

Sachin H. Jain, CEO of Anthem-owned health system CareMore Health, said 2019 will be a big year for partnerships between technology companies and MA plans. For instance, CareMore was among the first plans to start working with Lyft this past year, meaning it agreed to cover Lyft rides for seniors who needed help getting to the doctor's office. Next year, he said he plans to meet with more technology companies that can keep his population healthier while lowering costs.

"I think tech has gotten more sophisticated with wearables and the proliferation of new devices, as well as the enhanced sophistication of cell phones," he said. "We can do a lot to remotely monitor people now."

The one caveat? Jain said that technologists will need to refine their pitch to help insurers reach the right population. Not everyone will benefit from a wearable that tracks potential heart problems, he said, but some would.

"My biggest concern is how do we make sure we are getting to just the right patients who would benefit the most," he said.