Here are the best and worst performing stocks of this tough and volatile year for the market

2018 is coming to a close on Monday, ending a tough year for stock pickers. Many of the year's big winners took a beating in the final quarter of the year.

The S&P 500 is set to end the year down nearly 6 percent. Stocks lost much of this year's gains beginning in early October before accelerating this month, in what is likely to be the worst December performance for the S&P 500 since 1931.

Here's where the best and worst S&P 500 stocks were before the final day of trading this year. Stocks are ranked by year to date performance, with quarter to date performance included for context on the recent widespread sell-off.