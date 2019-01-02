As issues of economic inequality, gender discrimination and climate change gained traction with voters in 2018, local governments passed ambitious laws reflecting the shifting political atmosphere.
City and state lawmakers have historically led the way on major political reforms, with the federal government following suit. Same-sex marriage was legal in many states before the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that legalized it nationwide. By the time the Trump administration banned the sale of bump stocks late last year, targeting devices which enable regular firearms to operate like machine guns, 10 states had already prohibited them.
Meanwhile, there's a fight brewing over the minimum wage at the national level as Democrats take control of the House of Representatives this week. Although the federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 an hour, 29 states and Washington, D.C., have adopted a higher rate, according to data from the Economic Policy Institute. New York City will have a minimum wage more than double the federal level starting this year. The move by the country's largest city could potentially inspire similar increases elsewhere.
Here are some of the most notable local laws beginning in 2019.