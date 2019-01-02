In New York City, the minimum wage increased to $15 for all businesses with more than 10 employees. By the end of this year, the change will be implemented citywide, raising the wages for 1.5 million workers, according to the New York City comptroller's office.

New York City's wage increase illustrates how far the "Fight for $15" movement has come into the mainstream. Once thought of as a pipe dream initiated by fast food workers in 2012, three states and even more municipalities have now pledged to increase their minimum wage to $15 an hour. The movement has also garnered national support from key lawmakers such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and presumptive House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"I remember just a few years ago, people said this was impossible," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday. "Today, it's a reality because of you: the people who stood up."

Opponents of a wage hike say a $15 minimum wage can pressure small businesses to raise prices or cut staff to offset new cost pressures. In a statement released in 2016 when the minimum wage increase was scheduled, the NYC Hospitality Alliance warned of "potential unintended consequences of this action, such as employee lay-offs and business closures."

"This legislation creates great uncertainty for many businesses and is an example of aggressive government action making it more difficult than it already is for many of our city's small businesses to succeed," the statement read.

Forty other cities and states also raised the minimum wage in the new year, according to data from the National Employment Law Project. In October, Amazon boosted its minimum wage to $15 an hour, benefiting more than 250,000 employees, earning praise from Sanders.