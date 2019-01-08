The EU could give further written guarantees to the U.K. in order to help ease the pressure leader Theresa May is experiencing ahead of a crucial vote next week, the Irish prime minister said.

The U.K. Parliament is due to vote next week on the Withdrawal Agreement — the 585-page document that the EU agreed with May's government and outlines how the U.K. should leave the European Union in March. However, the plans have proved controversial for many and will likely be rejected by lawmakers.

The vote had been originally scheduled for December 11, but May decided to postpone it given the opposition to the deal.

The biggest concern for many lawmakers is the Irish backstop — a last-resort insurance policy that aims to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in the event that there's no future trade agreement agreed.

Brexiteers and other U.K. lawmakers believe this policy would force Northern Ireland to follow EU rules. However, both Westminster and Brussels have said this is not the aim and if it were to happen, it would only apply until they implement new trade arrangements.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the EU could further explain what its intentions with this backstop are.