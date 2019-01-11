The 2019 GMC Acadia Denali is quieter and more luxurious than any SUV in its class

I'm no stranger to General Motors' trio of three-row crossovers. I was impressed by the Enclave in 2017. I called the Traverse the best mainstream SUV of 2018. And now, in 2019, GM once again nails it with the GMC Acadia.

While all three used to be corporate triplets, the newest-generation Acadia moves to a smaller platform that it shares with the two-row Cadillac XT5. That means it's smaller than before, but it's also quieter more and more premium than anything else in its class.

Here's what you need to know about the 2019 GMC Acadia Denali.