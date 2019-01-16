Don't buy the British pound yet, experts say Brexit risks still loom

"We think there're still a lot of risks out there. Certainly the defeat of May's proposal yesterday takes away one leg of uncertainty but we still have many others," Patrick Bennett, a strategist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Wednesday.

"If you were to look at the circumstances that we have now: A confidence vote that's coming up, potentially another referendum, potentially a general election — none of those things are going to endear you to the economy or to the currency at this level, so we think caution is still the best approach," he added.

Major wealth managers have also advised clients not to bet on or against the pound given those uncertainties. UBS, in a Tuesday report after the vote, said exposure to pound-denominated assets "should be maintained at benchmark levels until more clarity emerges."

"At this stage we do not advocate taking directional views on sterling and UK assets," wrote Dean Turner, economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.