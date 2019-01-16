Don't buy the British pound yet, experts say Brexit risks still loom

The British pound has shown resilience following a crucial U.K. parliamentary vote, but several experts warned that the currency could come under pressure in the months ahead because uncertainties remain on how Britain would leave the European Union.
The pound dropped sharply against the U.S. dollar immediately after the British parliament on Tuesday voted to reject Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan to leave the European Union. But the currency regained losses to rally against the greenback as traders cut back bets of a hard Brexit.