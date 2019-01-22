In such a competitive world, it can be difficult to break the mold and stand out — especially when faced with obstacles and rejection.

For two creative leaders however, Marin Alsop and Haifaa al-Mansour, they broke the glass ceilings in their own fields and got commended for it at the World Economic Forum on Monday.

Along with fellow recipient, naturalist David Attenborough, conductor and violinist Alsop and independent filmmaker al-Mansour were each presented with an award for their significant contributions to improving the state of the world, at the 25th Crystal Awards in Davos.

Both women have secured "firsts" in their line of work, and from what they've learned, both endorse a similar message: art and culture should be accessible to everyone, and every child can pursue their dreams — no matter what challenges they face.