Stocks to fall | Government resumes operations | Schultz considers White House run

Former Starbucks (SBUX) Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz, who is launching a book tour this week, said he's "seriously thinking of running for president" as a centrist who is positioned outside the two-party system. (CNBC)

U.S. government agencies that had largely shuttered operations for five weeks during a budget standoff said they were moving swiftly to resume operations by this morning and compensate employees for missed paychecks. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal that another government shutdown is "certainly an option" as he expressed skepticism that Congress would reach a deal to fund the border wall he has requested.



* Americans fault Trump for chaotic government shutdown: NBC-WSJ poll

The Trump administration has been pressuring American allies to bar Huawei and other Chinese tech firms from building the infrastructure needed to produce the next generation of ultra-high speed internet, according to the New York Times.

A broad coalition of business groups, spearheaded by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch, is pledging to hire workers with criminal backgrounds in the wake of a new federal law aimed at reducing incarcerations. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) plans to combine the technical infrastructure behind WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, according to the New York Times, though the apps will continue to function as separate services.

Bars and coffee shops are adding CBD, short for cannabidiol, to just about everything. It's a trend set to accelerate as regulations ease and consumer interest grows about the calming benefits of marijuana. (CNBC)