Morning Brief

Stocks to fall | Government resumes operations | Schultz considers White House run

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning as investors weighed the prospect of another government shutdown. The Dow and Nasdaq saw their fifth straight week of gains Friday, while the S&P 500 closed out of correction territory. (CNBC)

* JP Morgan's Wall Street chief says more market meltdowns like December's rout are coming (CNBC)

Earnings reports will be light today compared to what will be out in the days ahead. Caterpillar (CAT) is the only quarterly earnings report of note before the bell. Whirlpool (WHR) is set to report numbers after the closing bell. (CNBC)

On economic data, there will be U.S. housing starts and U.S. balance of trade numbers out at today as well as U.S. new home sales data. Dallas Fed manufacturing numbers will also be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Former Starbucks (SBUX) Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz, who is launching a book tour this week, said he's "seriously thinking of running for president" as a centrist who is positioned outside the two-party system. (CNBC)

U.S. government agencies that had largely shuttered operations for five weeks during a budget standoff said they were moving swiftly to resume operations by this morning and compensate employees for missed paychecks. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal that another government shutdown is "certainly an option" as he expressed skepticism that Congress would reach a deal to fund the border wall he has requested.

* Americans fault Trump for chaotic government shutdown: NBC-WSJ poll

The Trump administration has been pressuring American allies to bar Huawei and other Chinese tech firms from building the infrastructure needed to produce the next generation of ultra-high speed internet, according to the New York Times.

A broad coalition of business groups, spearheaded by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch, is pledging to hire workers with criminal backgrounds in the wake of a new federal law aimed at reducing incarcerations. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) plans to combine the technical infrastructure behind WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, according to the New York Times, though the apps will continue to function as separate services.

Bars and coffee shops are adding CBD, short for cannabidiol, to just about everything. It's a trend set to accelerate as regulations ease and consumer interest grows about the calming benefits of marijuana. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Mega-cap tech companies Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN) report respectively on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and are on watch this morning.

U.S.-listed shares of Israel's AudioCodes (AUDC) were higher in the premarket after the voice data networking service provider reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, getting a boost from its communications business.

Vale (VALE) was downgraded to market perform by BMO Capital Markets, citing a "failure of an inactive tailings dam."

Wayfair (W) was moving higher in the premarket after Credit Suisse raised its rating on the online furniture retailer to outperform from neutral. Credit Suisse also upped its price target on Wayfair stock by $13 to $130 per share.

GrubHub (GRUB) was gaining ground in premarket trading after Credit Suisse also raised its rating on the online food delivery platform to outperform from neutral. Credit Suisse increased its price target on GrubHub stock by $5 to $130.

WATERCOOLER

M. Night Shyamalan's twisted thriller "Glass" dominated the foreign box office for the second weekend in a row, generating another $23.6 million. That brings the film to $162.7 million worldwide. (Variety)