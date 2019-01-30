Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, Apple, Alibaba, Tesla & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Boeing – Boeing earned an adjusted $5.48 per share for the fourth quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, and the jet maker topped $100 billion in annual revenue for the first time. Boeing also gave a 2019 full-year earnings and revenue forecast above current consensus.

AT&T – AT&T matched estimates with adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 86 cents per share, but revenue came in below Street forecasts. AT&T also reported lower-than-expected net new wireless subscriber additions.

Alibaba – The China-based online retail giant beat analysts' forecasts on the bottom line, but revenue was short of estimates after growing at its weakest pace in three years.

Anthem – The health insurer earned an adjusted $2.44 per share for the fourth quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 a share. Revenue came in very slightly below forecasts. Anthem also gave a full-year earnings forecast above consensus estimates, and raised its quarterly dividend by 6.7 percent to 80 cents per share.

ADP – ADP beat estimates by 16 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.34 per share. The payroll processing company's revenue also beat Street forecasts and the company raised its full-year outlook.

Sirius XM – The satellite radio operator matched Street forecasts with earnings of 6 cents per share for its latest quarter, while revenue topped estimates. The company reported its lowest churn rate in a decade for 2018, and had more than one million net subscriber additions for the ninth consecutive year.

Apple – Apple reported quarterly profit of $4.18 per share, 1 cent a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts as well. IPhone sales slowed once again, but CEO Tim Cook made upbeat comments about Apple's services business and said he sees some hope that US/China trade tensions have eased.

Amgen – Amgen came in 15 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.42 per share, while the biotech company's revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts. Amgen gave weaker-than-expected 2019 guidance, however, as competition for its older drugs increases.

Advanced Micro Devices – AMD matched analysts' forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of 8 cents per share, while revenue was essentially in line with estimates. The chipmaker's current-quarter revenue forecast was below Street estimates, however, hurt by excess inventory and weaker graphics chip sales.

EBay – EBay beat consensus forecasts by 3 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 71 cents per share. The online marketplace reported revenue in line with estimates. EBay also announced it would pay its first-ever dividend, setting its quarterly payout at 14 cents per share, and is increasing its share buyback program by $4 billion.

Mellanox Technologies – Mellanox is the target of an up to $6 billion cash-and-stock buyout offer from Intel, according to Israeli media. Israel-based Mellanox makes chips used in cloud computing applications.

Vale — CEO Fabio Schvartsman said the world's largest iron ore miner would take up to 10 percent of its production offline, and decommission 10 dams that are similar to the one involved in last week's disaster that left hundreds presumed dead.

Tesla – Tesla will put the same battery pack in all versions of its Model S and Model X sedans, in an effort to streamline production. It will manage vehicle range and other features through over-the-air software updates.

Stryker – Stryker reported adjusted fourth quarter profit of $2.18 per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. The medical device maker's revenue also topped Wall Street forecasts and the company gave a full-year earnings forecast that falls largely above analysts' estimates.