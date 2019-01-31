Asia Markets

Stocks in Asia set to gain as Fed says it will be 'patient' with future rate hikes

  • Stocks in Australia gained in early trade.
  • Following its decision to keep interest rates steady after a two-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement: "The Committee will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate."

Stocks in Asia were set to gain in Thursday trade on the back of a strong finish overnight on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would be "patient" in raising interest rates going forward.

In Australia, the ASX 200 gained more than 0.3 percent in early trade, with most sectors seeing gains. Shares of oil companies advanced as the energy subindex surged 1.77 percent following Wednesday's gain in oil prices. Santos was higher by 2.06 percent, Woodside Petroleum rose 1.31 percent while Beach Energy soared 7.04 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a higher open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,815 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,780. The benchmark index last closed at 20,556.54.

Fed says it will be 'patient' on interest rates

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks were sent higher on the back of a signal from the Federal Reserve on a change in its monetary policy path.

Following its decision to keep interest rates steady after a two-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement: "The Committee will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate." The statement also dropped the word "gradual."

"The (Federal Open Market Committee) statement suggests that the next move in official interest rates could be up or down — a significant departure from previous signalling of further gradual rate hikes," analysts from Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

"Our view remains that the strength of the US economy supports moving the Fed Funds target rate a little further into the neutral‑range of around 2.5%‑3.5% over the course of 2019. But the risk is less tightening, rather than more tightening. We also continue to expect the start of a monetary policy easing cycle in 2021," they said.

Meanwhile, high level negotiations between the U.S. and China are ongoing in Washington, with both sides aiming to strike a comprehensive deal amid an ongoing trade war.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.404 after seeing an earlier high of 95.253.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 108.96 after seeing lows above 109.6 yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7248 after rising from levels above $0.714 in the previous session.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

