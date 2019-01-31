Stocks in Asia set to gain as Fed says it will be 'patient' with future rate hikes

Stocks in Asia were set to gain in Thursday trade on the back of a strong finish overnight on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would be "patient" in raising interest rates going forward.
In Australia, the ASX 200 gained more than 0.3 percent in early trade, with most sectors seeing gains. Shares of oil companies advanced as the energy subindex surged 1.77 percent following Wednesday's gain in oil prices. Santos was higher by 2.06 percent, Woodside Petroleum rose 1.31 percent while Beach Energy soared 7.04 percent.
Meanwhile, futures pointed to a higher open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,815 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,780. The benchmark index last closed at 20,556.54.