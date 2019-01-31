Stocks in Asia set to gain as Fed says it will be 'patient' with future rate hikes

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks were sent higher on the back of a signal from the Federal Reserve on a change in its monetary policy path.

Following its decision to keep interest rates steady after a two-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement: "The Committee will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate." The statement also dropped the word "gradual."

"The (Federal Open Market Committee) statement suggests that the next move in official interest rates could be up or down — a significant departure from previous signalling of further gradual rate hikes," analysts from Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

"Our view remains that the strength of the US economy supports moving the Fed Funds target rate a little further into the neutral‑range of around 2.5%‑3.5% over the course of 2019. But the risk is less tightening, rather than more tightening. We also continue to expect the start of a monetary policy easing cycle in 2021," they said.

Meanwhile, high level negotiations between the U.S. and China are ongoing in Washington, with both sides aiming to strike a comprehensive deal amid an ongoing trade war.