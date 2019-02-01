Dow futures higher | Jobs report set | Amazon drops 4% after earnings call

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning ahead of the January employment report at 8:30 a.m. ET. Stocks are coming off a bullish January, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 chalking up their largest monthly percentage gains since October 2015. (CNBC)



* European markets edge higher amid earnings (CNBC)

The employment report is expected to show nonfarm payroll gains of 170,000 with the unemployment rate coming in at 3.9 percent and average hourly earnings rising 0.3 percent. The ISM Manufacturing Index and the University of Michigan's final January consumer sentiment index are out at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Two other reports — delayed by the government shutdown — will also be out at 10 a.m. ET. November construction spending is expected to be higher by 0.2 percent, while wholesale inventories for November should register a 0.5 percent increase according to economists. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) was 4 percent lower in premarket after it gave a weaker-than-expected current quarter sales forecast. It reported earnings of $6.04 per share, beating the consensus estimate, while revenue also beat forecasts amid a record holiday quarter. (CNBC)

Dow components Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Merck (MRK) will be out with quarterly earnings this morning, along with Honeywell (HON), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Johnson Controls (JCI), and KKR (KKR). There are no reports due out after today's closing bell. (CNBC)



* Deutsche Bank swings to first full-year net profit since 2014 (CNBC)