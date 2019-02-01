But how does this debt accumulate so quickly?

"There is a huge lack of education by the credit card companies on how quickly credit card debt can accumulate and how difficult it is to pay off," said Pamela Capalad, a certified financial planner and founder of Brunch & Budget in Brooklyn, New York.

"No one really understood how the annual percentage rate works," she said.

The annual percentage rate is the interest rate you're charged on a loan or credit card. A credit card can have multiple APRs, charging different rates for credit card purchases, cash advances and penalties.

Interest is not calculated based on a fixed balance; rather, it is calculated based on your average daily balance, said Capalad.

In other words, the balance you maintain on your card factors into how your interest is calculated.

Borrowers who are unable to make their monthly payments may be living beyond their means. They are also accumulating balances on their credit cards and accruing interest.