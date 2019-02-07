Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer Remix: If the market drops tomorrow, buy this stock

  • CNBC's Jim Cramer says he would buy shares of Cisco on Friday if stocks continue their sell-off.
  • The "Mad Money" host also sits down with the CEO of Evolus, who plans to launch a new aesthetic product in the second quarter.
  • In the lightning round, Cramer says Europe should buy more John Deere products.

CNBC's Jim Cramer would buy shares of Cisco on Friday if stocks continue their sell-off, he told a caller on Thursday.

"If you asked me which stock to buy if we have another sell-off tomorrow, I am going to say Cisco, because you know I'm trying to make that my biggest position because you're a subscriber to ActionAlertsPlus.com," the "Mad Money" host said. "That's the one. I feel great about it. I think [CEO] Chuck [Robbins is] doing a terrific job. Buy some more, and if it gets to $43, buy more."

Cramer also suggested investors should hold on buying Thursday's market dip because there are a number of causes for concern.

Click here for his full take.

IAC CEO looks to continue defying stereotypes

Joey Levin, chief executive officer of IAC/InterActiveCorp, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

IAC/InterActive Corp., the holding company behind Vimeo, CollegeHumor, The Daily Beast and a host of other brands, is chronically undervalued by Wall Street despite its efforts to reward investors, CEO Joey Levin said Thursday on CNBC.

Between its majority stakes in two of its now-public former subsidiaries — Tinder parent Match Group and Angie's List parent ANGI Homeservices — and its cash hoard, IAC's total value "usually adds up to something more than [its] market cap," Levin told Cramer in a "Mad Money" interview.

At the end of Thursday's trading session, Match Group's market cap was around $15.5 billion and ANGI's was roughly $8.5 billion. Just taking into account IAC's 81.1 percent and 83.9 stakes in each company, respectively, and the $1.7 billion in cash on its balance sheet, that adds up to roughly $21.4 billion — well above IAC's current $18 billion market cap.

"I think [at] any multi-business business, there are reasons that investors give them a discount," Levin said on Thursday, adding that some might think "they'll never get access to the cash flow" because the company is so multifaceted.

But according to Levin, who has been CEO since 2015, IAC has a history of bucking that stereotype.

Click here to watch and read more about Levin's interview.

Chipotle CEO has the company hot again

Brian Niccol, CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill has had its ups and downs in the last few years, but after its latest earnings report, it's clear that the chain is back with a vengeance, Cramer said Thursday after the stock surged 14 percent intraday.

With "colossal" same-store sales of 6.1 percent, healthy profit margins, rising digital orders and limited downside from higher labor costs, the fast-casual restaurant operator was able to wow Wall Street for two key reasons, Cramer argued.

The first is tied to Chipotle's new CEO, Brian Niccol, who replaced former CEO and founder Steve Ells last year after six years running Yum Brands' Taco Bell. In addition to addressing Chipotle's food safety concerns after a string of scandals, he helped speed up operations, introduced a loyalty program, put a lid on labor costs and started testing drive-through.

"I'm a big believer in Niccol's strategies — [...] the big-think redo of the chain as a place for dazzling innovation — and his tactics, which are all about good execution. He deserves plenty of praise for this run," Cramer said.

But Niccol's leadership isn't the only ingredient in Chipotle's newfound recipe for success.

Click here to read Cramer's full take.

Evolus CEO: Competing with Allergan

Cosmetic botox injection
RossHelen | Getty Images

Evolus CEO David Moatazedi told Cramer in a Thursday interview that "it's a very exciting time in the aesthetics space" because it is one of the fastest-growing segments in health care.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau last Friday, which the CEO said is the first drug in medical aesthetics to get approved "in nearly a decade." Evolus is looking to compete with Allergan, said Moatazedi, who used to run Allergan's Medical Aesthetics division.

Allergan has dominated the aesthetics arena with Botox and has been able to box cheaper competitors out from taking market share. But Moatazedi is confident about Evolus' odds.

"Look, this product and the company was designed from the outset to compete against the market leader," he told Cramer. "We conducted the trials with Jeuveau head-to-head versus Botox ... [and] conducted the largest head-to-head studies, which were Phase 3 studies in Europe and Canada, comparing Jeuveau directly to Botox cosmetic over five months."

The CEO said the results of those trials will be released in the second quarter prior to the product's launch.

Click here to watch his full interview.

Lightning round: John Deere is a buy

Deere & Co.: "I think John Deere is such a buy. When you talk about trade and Europeans, they should let more Deere stuff in. I think Deere is terrific. And the Europeans better start playing ball with us, that's what I have to say."

TherapeuticsMD Inc: "It's done nothing … It ain't workin', it ain't workin'. I'm gonna have to say don't buy. I just have to put it like that."

Box Inc.: "I like that upgrade. I wanted to call [CEO] Aaron [Levie]. Aaron, I believe that was a good upgrade. I agree with it. I still think the company should be acquired, but Aaron's too young to want to sell."

Click here for the rest of Cramer's rapid-fire takes.

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco.

