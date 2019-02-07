Cramer Remix: If the market drops tomorrow, buy this stock

CNBC's Jim Cramer would buy shares of Cisco on Friday if stocks continue their sell-off, he told a caller on Thursday.

"If you asked me which stock to buy if we have another sell-off tomorrow, I am going to say Cisco, because you know I'm trying to make that my biggest position because you're a subscriber to ActionAlertsPlus.com," the "Mad Money" host said. "That's the one. I feel great about it. I think [CEO] Chuck [Robbins is] doing a terrific job. Buy some more, and if it gets to $43, buy more."

Cramer also suggested investors should hold on buying Thursday's market dip because there are a number of causes for concern.

Click here for his full take.