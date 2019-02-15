Shake Shack's Danny Meyer changed the restaurant industry by breaking all the rules. Here's how   

New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer is one of the most powerful people in the food-service industry. But he didn't get there without questioning some long-established rules and taking some huge risks. In fact, he says, some of his greatest achievements evolved from breaking tradition.
His first bold move: telling his parents in the early '80 that he was going to "be a restaurant guy" and not a lawyer.
Since then, he has not slowed down. Throughout Meyer's 34-year career, he has revolutionized the restaurant industry, banning smoking at Union Square Cafe 12 years before it became law, eliminating tipping, offering a paid four-week parental leave policy and having "feeling" be his guiding principle within the walls of his eateries.