Shake Shack's Danny Meyer changed the restaurant industry by breaking all the rules. Here's how   

But he admits that being a trailblazer hasn't always been easy. After Meyer announced in 2016 that he was moving to a gratuity-included business model, about 40 percent of his longtime front-of-house staffers left the company and a lawsuit was filed against him and several other top New York restaurateurs by a diner, alleging that these "restaurant owners are engaged in a sophisticated unlawful conspiracy to put that money into their own pockets" and that their faithful leader is Meyer, who "spearheaded" it all.

The suit was quickly dismissed, and no-tipping policies have increased in recent years.

"The fact is, most of our customers have said thank you for doing that. [They said], 'We don't want to have to calculate tips at the end of the meal. We don't want to have to wonder throughout the entire meal, Are you only being nice to me in hopes that I'll take out an extra 20 to 25 percent at the end of the meal?'"

He adds, "You're going to have to be an idiot not to question yourself along the way, because if it was that obvious and that easy, others would have done it already ahead of you. But I've never asked or second-guessed the reasons for which we did this, which was to professionalize an industry."