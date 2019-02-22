Dow set to rebound | Kraft Heinz tanks | Trump joins trade talks

President Donald Trump is set to meet today with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who's leading China's delegation in trade talks with U.S. negotiators in Washington. It'll be the second such meeting between Trump and Liu in a matter of weeks. (NY Times)



* US keeps demanding actions on the yuan that China wants to take anyway (CNBC)

House Democrats plans to file a resolution this morning to try to block Trump's national emergency declaration. The president announced it last week as a means of freeing up billions to pay for his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (USA Today)

The North Carolina State Board of Elections ordered a new election in last year's final undecided U.S. House race, due to allegations of absentee ballot tampering. Republican Mark Harris had led Democrat Dan McCready by about 900 votes. (CNBC)

Venezuela's U.S.-backed opposition is preparing for a showdown with President Nicolas Maduro, when it will try to bring tons of medicine and humanitarian aid into the country in an effort to create divisions among the armed forces keeping the autocrat in power. (WSJ)

Tesla (TSLA) announced today, during an event in Beijing, that it's beginning delivery of the Model 3 in China, at least a week earlier than expected. Elon Musk's electric automaker said in January it planned to start China deliveries of the sedan in March. (CNBC)



* Tesla customers describe maddening problems with returns and refunds (CNBC)

Ford Motor (F) hired outside investigators to look into its fuel economy and testing procedures after workers raised concerns. The automaker said the probe does not involve the use of so-called defeat devices, which have been used to deceive government emissions tests. (CNBC)

Barrick Gold (ABX) is considering a hostile bid for rival Newmont Mining (NEM) for about $19 billion, according to a report in Australia's Globe and Mail newspaper. Last month, Barrick spent $6.1 billion on buying rival Randgold Resources.

Pinterest has confidentially filed for an IPO, and is looking for a valuation of at least $12 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports. Pinterest is one of several tech companies expected to go public this year, including Uber and Lyft.

Queen is opening Sunday's Academy Awards telecast, instead of the traditional 20-minute set of jokes from a host, because the show doesn't have one this year. Here's everything to know about the 2019 Oscars, according to the USA Today.



* 'Captain Marvel' presale tickets have already outpaced those of 'Wonder Woman' (CNBC)