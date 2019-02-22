Dow set to rebound | Kraft Heinz tanks | Trump joins trade talks

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher Wall Street open, which could push the Dow back into the green for the week. If that were to happen, the Dow would log its first nine week winning streak since 1995. The Dow was about 3.6 percent away from its October record high. (CNBC)
Kraft Heinz (KHC) were plunging about 20 percent in the premarket this morning after it cut its dividend and disclosed that it received a subpoena from the SEC in October as part of an investigation into the company's procurement accounting policies. (CNBC)
Kraft Heinz revealed the developments in its fourth-quarter earnings release. The company late Thursday reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 84 cents per share, 10 cents below estimates. Revenue of $6.89 billion also missed Wall Street forecasts. (CNBC)
Based on that 20 percent decline in shares of Kraft Heinz, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.a) would see one of its largest investments drop about $3.3 billion in value. Buffett's Berkshire and Brazil's 3G Capital control Kraft Heinz. (Reuters)
Buffett joins CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday from 6 a.m. ET to 9 a.m. ET, following Saturday's release of Berkshire's annual shareholder letter. The billionaire investor will answer viewer questions submitted on social media with the hashtag #AskWarren.
* What to watch for in Buffett's annual shareholder letter (CNBC)
There's no economic data set for release today, but several Fed officials are set to speak at the U.S. Monetary Policy Forum in New York today, including New York Fed President John Williams, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, and Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida.