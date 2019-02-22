Samsung revealed its highly-anticipated Galaxy Fold this week, and it's possible other companies will come out with their own foldable devices at MWC.

Huawei, which has previously said it will release a foldable device this year, will host a launch event Sunday afternoon in Barcelona. The Chinese tech giant's social media accounts have hinted a foldable device could be the main event.

Xiaomi, another Chinese phone maker, has already revealed a prototype of a foldable tablet that can turn into a phone. The company will also host an event on Sunday in Barcelona where it could show off the device. Earlier this week Xiaomi released its flagship Mi 9 smartphone in China.

In addition to trying to get their hands on any foldable devices, MWC attendees will be looking at their price tags. Samsung's Galaxy Fold will cost an eye-popping $1,980, and analysts say other foldable devices could be equally expensive.

"Foldable screens will accelerate the convergence between smartphones, tablets and laptops, progressively unleashing a new form factor," Thomas Husson, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester, told CNBC in an email.