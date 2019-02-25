Dow futures higher | Trump to delay China tariffs | Warren Buffett joins CNBC

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after President Donald Trump said he would delay a hike in China tariffs. The Dow and the Nasdaq posted weekly gains for the past nine weeks, a streak that encompasses the first eight weeks of 2019. (CNBC)



* Shanghai charges into a bull market (CNBC)

Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) reported quarterly profit of $2.32 per share, above the $1.85 consensus estimate, although revenue fell below forecasts. Berkshire's Warren Buffett will be a guest for all three hours of CNBC's "Squawk Box" this morning.

Armstrong World Industries (AWI) and Tenneco (TEN) are among the few companies releasing quarterly earnings this morning, while Etsy (ETSY), Mosaic (MOS), Potbelly (PBPB), Rent-A-Center (RCII), and Shake Shack (SHAK) will be out with results after the close. (CNBC)

The day's only economic report is out at 10 a.m. ET, with the release of wholesale inventories for December. Inventories are expected to be up 0.4 percent for the month, following a 0.3 percent rise in November. That report had been delayed by the government shutdown. (CNBC)