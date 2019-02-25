Morning Brief

Dow futures higher | Trump to delay China tariffs | Warren Buffett joins CNBC

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after President Donald Trump said he would delay a hike in China tariffs. The Dow and the Nasdaq posted weekly gains for the past nine weeks, a streak that encompasses the first eight weeks of 2019. (CNBC)

* Shanghai charges into a bull market (CNBC)

Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) reported quarterly profit of $2.32 per share, above the $1.85 consensus estimate, although revenue fell below forecasts. Berkshire's Warren Buffett will be a guest for all three hours of CNBC's "Squawk Box" this morning.

Armstrong World Industries (AWI) and Tenneco (TEN) are among the few companies releasing quarterly earnings this morning, while Etsy (ETSY), Mosaic (MOS), Potbelly (PBPB), Rent-A-Center (RCII), and Shake Shack (SHAK) will be out with results after the close. (CNBC)

The day's only economic report is out at 10 a.m. ET, with the release of wholesale inventories for December. Inventories are expected to be up 0.4 percent for the month, following a 0.3 percent rise in November. That report had been delayed by the government shutdown. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Donald Trump said he is planning to delay a menu of Chinese tariffs that were scheduled to begin on Friday. In a series of Twitter posts, Trump cited "substantial progress" in bilateral talks between the U.S. and China. (CNBC)

* The US and China may be nearing a trade deal. That won't stop the global economic slowdown (CNBC)

Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday, eight months after their historic summit in Singapore. The president has said he'd be happy as long as North Korea maintains its pause on weapon testing. (Reuters)

Special counsel Robert Mueller will not deliver a report to the attorney general this week, as was previously reported by multiple outlets, a senior Department of Justice official told NBC News.

Venezuela's opposition called for the international community to consider the use of military force against President Nicolas Maduro. Proposals for increased pressure on the leader will be made during a meeting today. (WSJ)

Kraft Heinz (KHC) has hired Credit Suisse to review options for its Maxwell House coffee business, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to CNBC. The unit could fetch $3 billion or more in a sale.

Sony launched a series of new smartphones today with super-tall screens and cinema-quality features in the hope that video creators and movie buffs can help boost its struggling mobile unit. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) agreed to be bought by Switzerland's Roche for $4.3 billion or $114.50 per share in cash. The price is more than double Spark's Friday closing price of $51.56.

Twitter (TWTR) co-founder Evan Williams is stepping down as a member of the board at the end of February. Williams said he wanted to focus his time on other projects.

Qualcomm (QCOM) rolled a series of 5G networking chips for a wide range of uses including cars and home broadband. The product announcements came at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is in talks with Carl Icahn to offer him a role in selecting a new CEO for the casino operator, according to a Reuters report.

PG&E (PCG) will drop its plan to award $130 million in bonuses to employees, following protests from victims of California wildfires.

WATERCOOLER

The 91st annual Academy Awards delivered a surprise win for "Green Book," which took home the Oscar for best picture, defeating strong competition from "Roma," "A Star is Born" and "Bohemian Rhapsody." (CNBC)

