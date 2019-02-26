Xiaomi to triple European store count as Chinese smartphone makers double down on Europe

Xiaomi smartphones designed with latest technology in mind, senior VP says 2:37 AM ET Mon, 25 Feb 2019 | 02:04

Forget the U.S. market: Chinese smartphone players are doubling down on Europe.

China's Xiaomi, the world's fifth-largest smartphone seller, told CNBC it plans to triple its store count in Western Europe by the end of 2019.

The company, which opened its first European location in Spain in 2017, said it hopes to operate more than 150 stores in the region by the end of the year, up from fewer than 50 at the end of 2018.

"It's a big big target for us," Xiaomi Senior Vice President Wang Xiang told CNBC's Tom Chitty on Sunday at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Meanwhile Oppo, another Chinese company, announced earlier this month it will launch in three new regions in Europe, including the U.K. Oppo edged out Xiaomi to become the fourth-largest vendor of smartphones globally in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to market research firm IDC. Samsung, Huawei and Apple are the three biggest sellers by market share.