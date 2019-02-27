Even if North Korea and the US don't win from the summit, experts say Trump and Kim will

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will both gain politically from their meeting in Vietnam this week — even if there's limited progress from what should be viewed as a "continuity summit," a risk consultant told CNBC on Wednesday.

"The international community will stand back and say not much has happened, but if you look at domestic agendas —both for Kim and for President Trump — actually a limited amount of progress would be success," said Richard Fenning, CEO of Control Risks, a consultancy.

Following their historic meeting in Singapore last June, key issues remain at the second summit between Trump and Kim: The denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as well as sanctions on Pyongyang which have taken a toll on the North's economy.