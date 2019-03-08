'The electric war': Major power failure in Venezuela leaves much of the country in the dark

Venezuela's Juan Guaidó is going up against Maduro's regime — Here's how he got to this point 1:59 PM ET Fri, 1 March 2019 | 06:16

Most of crisis-stricken Venezuela has been hit by an electricity blackout.

A vast power failure plunged the capital city of Caracas into almost complete darkness during rush hour on Thursday, before extending to other areas.

At least 18 of the country's 23 states had been affected by the outage, according to local media. CNBC has no further information on the current status of the outage.

It comes at a time when Venezuela is in the midst of the Western Hemisphere's worst humanitarian crisis in recent memory.

President Nicolas Maduro claimed the opposition was responsible for the major power failure, accusing National Assembly leader Juan Guaido of working with the U.S. in a campaign to overthrow him.

"The electric war announced and directed by U.S. imperialism against our people will be defeated," President Nicolas Maduro said via Twitter on Friday.

"Nothing and no one will be able to defeat the people of Bolivar and Chavez. Maximum unity of the patriots!"