President Donald Trump's proposed budget might make it easier for seniors to save for health-care costs on a tax-free basis.

The proposal calls for allowing Medicare beneficiaries to make tax-deductible contributions to health savings accounts "associated with high-deductible health plans offered by their employers or a Medicare Advantage plan."

That's a change from current law, as people enrolled in the retiree health-care program cannot fund an HSA.

Though it's uncertain whether this measure would be supported in Congress, this isn't the first time Trump has pitched the idea. Indeed, the 2019 budget had a similar provision.

This is what the proposal might mean for you and your health-care costs in retirement.