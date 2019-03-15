Dow set to rise | Terror in New Zealand | Tesla unveils Model Y crossover

Forty-nine people were killed today when at least one shooter opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Authorities charged one man in his late 20s with murder. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calls the terrorist attacks "one of New Zealand's darkest days." (CNBC)



* Gunman streamed what appeared to be helmet camera video on Facebook (NY Times)

Microsoft (MSFT) denied any connection with a Chinese facial recognition app that rights groups claim is being used by Beijing to track minority Muslims in China. The app, called SenseNets, sells facial recognition and crowd analysis technology designed to detect unusual behavior. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) announced the departure of Chief Product Officer Chris Cox and WhatsApp division head Chris Daniels. Cox did not explicitly mention CEO Mark Zuckerberg's shift in focus to private messaging. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) refuted Spotify's (SPOT) complaint to European regulators, which claims the App Store creates unfair competition, saying the music streaming rival's goal is to "make more money off others' work." Apple said Spotify is seeking all the benefits of a free app, without being free. (CNBC)



* Apple released its first commercial about privacy: Watch it here (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) unveiled its Model Y crossover SUV, with CEO Elon Musk saying last night that deliveries would begin in the fall of 2020 for configurations between $47,000 and $60,000. The base $39,000 Model Y won't be ready until spring of 2021. (CNBC)

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing German automaker Volkswagen and ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn, alleging in a court filing that they "perpetrated a massive fraud" and repeatedly lied to U.S. investors in connection with the so-called dieselgate scandal. (CNBC)

Uber is planning to kick off its initial public offering in April, putting it close on the heels of its smaller rival Lyft. Next month, the ride-hailing company plans to launch its investor roadshow. Uber and Lyft are joining a number of expected tech IPOs, including Slack, Pinterest and Palantir. (Reuters)

Closing pop-up stores, pushing the grocery business, and focusing on advertising all will help Amazon (AMZN) boost profits, KeyBanc analysts said as they boosted the online retailer's price target to $2,100 per share, nearly 25 percent higher than Thursday's close. (CNBC)