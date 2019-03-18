Mark Mobius says Brexit could be 'terrific' for emerging markets

The prospect of Britain leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement over the coming days could be "terrific" for emerging markets, according to veteran fund manager Mark Mobius.

His comments come as British Prime Minister Theresa May considers whether to put her embattled Brexit deal before Parliament for the third time.

May has urged U.K. lawmakers to make an "honourable compromise" on her twice-rejected Brexit deal, with less than 12 days to go before the world's fifth-largest economy is set to leave the bloc.

"If the U.K. says: 'Look, we are free trade. Everybody can come into our country, everybody can trade free of problems,' then (Brexit) is going to be terrific," Mark Mobius, founding partner at Mobius Capital Partners, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.

"It is going to be good for England, it is going to be good for the rest of the world and particularly for emerging countries," Mobius said.

"Don't forget, the U.K. has very close ties with a lot of these great emerging markets."