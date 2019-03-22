Pinterest just dropped its filing to go public, revealing financials for the first time

Pinterest released its IPO prospectus on Friday, joining a bevy of tech companies going public in 2019. The stock will trade under the ticker "PINS" on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company generated $755.9 million in revenue 2018 for a net loss of $63 million.

The San Francisco company allows users to "pin" images as they shop, plan their weddings or brainstorm vacations. Pinterest claimed more than 250 million monthly users in September. The tech company's primary revenue stream is from advertisements, with brands paying for "promoted pins."

The company will offer two classes of stock.

Pinterest's prospectus comes after similar filings from Lyft, the ride-sharing company, Zoom, a video conferencing company, and PagerDuty, a tech company whose service helps companies respond quickly when their websites experience outages. Other tech companies including Uber, Slack and Palantir are also expected to go public this year.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

