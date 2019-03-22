Dow gains in jeopardy | Nike shares tumble | Boeing's first order cancellation

Airline Garuda Indonesia said today it is requesting a cancellation to its current order for 49 Boeing (BA) 737 Max jets valued at $6 billion. Reuters said the company may change its 737 Max order to another type of Boeing jet.

CNBC has learned that several top Democratic donors have told former Vice President Joe Biden that they won't help him raise funds in the early stages of the party's 2020 presidential primary. They're skeptical if he can win.

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with leaders of five Caribbean nations today from his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. He's expected to thank the leaders for their support for peace and democracy in Venezuela. (AP)

Nearly 20 Russian missiles that the U.S. is currently unable to defend against were recently moved to a military testing site, signaling another milestone for the Kremlin's hypersonic weapons program, CNBC reported.



* White House won't share Trump's talks with Putin (USA Today)

The European Union agreed to postpone the United Kingdom's exit from the bloc. The length of the delay will depend on whether or not the British Parliament accepts the previously negotiated withdrawal agreement. (CNBC)

Federal scientists said vast areas of the United States are at risk of flooding this spring. Roughly 13 million people could be exposed to major flooding, making this a "potentially unprecedented" flood season. (NY Times)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sent an email to employees saying that vehicle deliveries should be a "primary priority" for all employees as the quarter draws to a close. Read CEO Musk's entire email to employees here. (CNBC)

Layoffs are beginning at Fox following the entertainment company's sale to Disney (DIS). The ax fell at the film division, wiping away much of the senior leadership at Fox's marketing, distribution and consumer products arms. (Variety)

Uber and Pinterest, two of the highest profile internet companies planning to go public this year, have picked the New York Stock Exchange as the venue for their stock listings, according to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Facebook (FB) confirmed it stored up to 600 million user account passwords without encryption and viewable as plain text to tens of thousands of company employee. Facebook said it planned to notify those affected. (CNBC)