Dow gains in jeopardy | Nike shares tumble | Boeing's first order cancellation

GameStop (GME) named George Sherman as its new chief executive officer. Sherman had most recently been CEO of privately owned Victra, a retailer of Verizon products. Sherman had previously worked at Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Best Buy (BBY), and will start his new role at the videogame retailer in April.
Murphy Oil (MUR) sold its Malaysian oil and gas assets to Thai energy producer PTTEP for $2.13 billion. Murphy Oil said the proceeds would be used to pay down debt, buy back shares, and to make possible acquisitions.
New software for Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX jets will be tested by American Airlines (AAL) pilots on simulators this weekend, according to a pilots union representative who spoke to Reuters.
Hyatt Hotels (H), Marriott (MAR), Wyndham (WYN) and other hotel chains lost a bid to have a class action suit dismissed. The hotel companies are accused of agreeing not to advertise against each other on online travel sites like Orbitz and Expedia.
Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) was sued by MillerCoors over its Bud Lite ad campaign. MillerCoors said the ads deceive consumers into believing that its Miller Lite and Coors Lite brands contain corn syrup.
Newmont Mining's (NEM) deal to merge with Goldcorp (GG) is running into opposition from hedge fund Paulson & Co., one of Newmont's biggest shareholders. The fund sent a letter to Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg saying that under current terms, it could not support the transaction.
Novartis (NVS) set an April 9 date for the spin-off of its Alcon eye care business. The spin-off will be done with a distribution to current shareholders, with Alcon listing on its own on the New York Stock Exchange in the U.S.
Best Buy (BBY) was upgraded to "outperform" from "perform" at Oppenheimer, based on improved sales and stronger earnings at the electronics retailer.
Cintas (CTAS) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.84 per share, 13 cents above consensus forecasts, while the provider of uniforms and other workplace services saw revenue come in slightly below forecasts.