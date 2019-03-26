Dow futures point to a modest open amid lingering economic worries

U.S. stock index futures were marginally higher Tuesday morning, as economic fears remain in investors' mindsets.

At around 02:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 44 points, indicating a positive open of more than 85 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were slightly higher too.

Wall Street closed Monday with small gains. News that the special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential race boosted stocks. But overall concerns regarding the global economy capped that move.

Investors are still monitoring the bond market, where last Friday the yield curve inverted for the first time in more than a decade. The three-month Treasury bill yield topped its 10-year counterpart on Friday — this is usually perceived as a sign that a recession could be around the corner.

On the economic front, Tuesday's calendar is quite heavy. There will be housing starts and building permits out at 8.30 a.m. ET. Also there will be consumer confidence figures as well as the Richmond Fed surveys at 10 a.m. ET.

On the corporate calendar, Carnival and KB Home are due to update investors with their latest earnings.