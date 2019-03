Here's what you can do to save money in college 11:23 AM ET Mon, 22 Jan 2018 | 00:57

Keep things flexible, says Megan Luke, senior vice president at PNC Bank. "A budget sounds scary and it can seem like an insurmountable task, but realize that mistakes will be made," Luke said.

Since making mistakes is something you can practically count on happening, decide in advance not to let that discourage you. Your budget isn't set in stone, Luke says. The point is to adapt your plan along the way and learn from your mistakes.

"If your spring break trip goes over budget, you'll have to find places to cut costs when you get back," Luke said.

Jot down spending in a diary, and try to spot the expenses you might be able to eliminate. While you're there, try to stay within the budget you've set for spending. Make it a goal to pay off your credit card bill as soon as possible so you don't rack up hefty interest charges from your getaway.