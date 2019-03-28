What next for Venezuela? Guaido calls for final push to oust Maduro after Trump reaffirms support

Venezuela's Juan Guaidó is going up against Maduro's regime — Here's how he got to this point 9:12 AM ET Wed, 13 March 2019 | 06:16

Venezuela's opposition leader has urged supporters to prepare for a final push to try to oust President Nicolas Maduro, calling on his followers to take to the streets to protest over nationwide power cuts.

It comes at a time when the South American country is in the midst of the Western Hemisphere's worst humanitarian crisis in recent memory.

On Monday, Venezuela was hit by another massive power outage. The rolling blackouts — which have become a near daily occurrence in recent years — have hit hospitals, public transport, water pipelines and other services.

Maduro has said the power cuts were an act of sabotage by the opposition and the U.S.

However, opposition lawmakers in Venezuela say the blame lies solely with the socialist government, following two decades of economic mismanagement, under-investment and corruption.