Health-care costs for retirees climb to $285,000

Fidelity's analysis, which assumes the two theoretical people are eligible for Medicare, includes premiums, copays and other cost-sharing expenses, along with prescription-drug costs.

And, it's just a starting point. Things that are not covered by Medicare — dental, basic vision, over-the-counter medicines, long-term care — would be on top of that $285,000 estimate.

The biggest unknown variable for retirees is long-term care, which includes help with daily living activities such as eating and dressing.

"We recommend that folks think about their family history, look at their relative's health and their own health," Manion said. "It could be a significant cost for some but not for others, and it's hard to predict."

Someone turning 65 has a nearly 70 percent chance of needing long-term care services in the future, according to government data. There are insurance policies that cover those costs, although the premiums can be pricey. Some life insurance also comes with a rider that covers long-term-care costs.

Manion also advises that pre-retirees familiarize themselves with Medicare.

The program, which covers roughly 51 million older Americans, is not free. Part A (hospital coverage) comes with no cost, yet Part B (outpatient coverage) has an average monthly premium of $135.50 for 2019. For prescription coverage under Part D, the average premium is $32.50 this year.