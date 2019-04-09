Stocks under pressure | EU slams US tariff threat | Swalwell enters 2020 race

Attorney General William Barr will appear before a congressional panel today for the first time since special counsel Robert Mueller completed his report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (Reuters)



* Today, five pharmacy 'middlemen' head to Capitol Hill's hot seat (STAT News)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to testify today on Capitol Hill. Democrats are likely to press him on whether the agency intends to comply with their request for President Donald Trump's tax returns. (WSJ)

California Rep. Eric Swalwell has entered the 2020 presidential contest. The Democrat made his announcement on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" last night. Swalwell, a four-term congressman, says he feels he can do more. (CNBC)

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May traveled to Berlin and Paris today for talks with the German and French leaders in a bid to secure backing for a second delay to Brexit. EU leaders will meet in Brussels Wednesday for an emergency summit. (CNBC)



* Europe slams latest US tariff threat as 'greatly exaggerated' (CNBC)

An experimental cancer "vaccine" showed promising results in a small clinical trial of patients with lymphoma, according to a study published in the journal Nature Medicine. Mount Sinai tested the treatment in 11 patients. (CNBC)

Michael Avenatti said Nike (NKE) "pulled a stunt" by having him arrested before he could go public with accusations that the retailer paid certain high school athletes to coax them into playing basketball at Nike-sponsored colleges (CNBC).



* Felicity Huffman, others to plead guilty in US college admissions scandal (Reuters)

Ousted Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn said he was innocent of all the charges against him and was the victim of a conspiracy, according to a video recorded before his arrest last week and broadcast by his lawyers. (Reuters)

The private leader in building small rockets is evolving its business. Rocket Lab unveiled the "Photon satellite platform," adding a spacecraft service to its business of building and launching small rockets. (CNBC)



* Tech giant Alphabet launches drone delivery service in Australia (CNBC)

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is offering $7.1 billion for Australian casino operator Crown Resorts. Crown said talks between the two parties were at a preliminary stage, with the proposed bid consisting of 50% cash and 50% in Wynn shares. (Reuters)