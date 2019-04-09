Stocks under pressure | EU slams US tariff threat | Swalwell enters 2020 race

Futures were lower this morning. The S&P 500 has been up for eight straight days, and if it can rise today, it would chalk up its first nine-day win streak since November of 2004. The Dow is coming off its first loss in four sessions, while the Nasdaq has been higher in seven of the past eight trading days. (CNBC)
Boeing (BA) remains on watch after falling nearly 4.5 percent Monday and dragging nearly 120 points off the Dow by itself. A potential negative story has been rebutted this morning, with China Aircraft Leasing Group denying a newspaper report that it had put an order for 100 737 Max jets on hold. (CNBC)
The Labor Department will issue its JOLTS report for February, its measure of job opportunities and labor turnover, at 10 a.m. ET. U.S. job openings have been near record highs in recent months. Separately, Levi Strauss (LEVI) will issue its first quarterly earnings report after today's close. (CNBC)