Stocks to rise | JetBlue shares jump | Uber reportedly to sell $10B in stock

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, following the S&P 500's first loss in nine sessions and the worst overall day for the major averages in April. The Dow is coming off two straight losses, although more than half its losses over that stretch came from Boeing's two-day decline. (CNBC)



JetBlue (JBLU) shares rose after CNBC reported the airline may announce as early as today that it will begin transatlantic service. It called an "all hands" meeting with staff at JFK Airport in New York as well as viewing parties at some of its main hubs, according to a company invitation.

Uber Technologies has decided it will seek to sell around $10 billion worth of stock in its initial public offering, according to Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter. The ride-hailing company will also reportedly make public the registration of the offering tomorrow.



The government is out with the March Consumer Price Index at 8:30 a.m. ET. The European Central Bank will issue an interest rate decision and monetary policy statement at 7:45 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its most recent meeting at 2 p.m. ET. (CNBC)



On the earnings front today, Delta Air Lines (DAL) will release quarterly earnings before today's opening bell, while retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is out with quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)