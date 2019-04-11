3 big tax planning takeaways from Sen. Elizabeth Warren's 2018 return

Say what you will about presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., but it looks like she's getting some good tax advice.

Warren released her 2018 tax return Wednesday. She filed jointly with her husband Bruce H. Mann, a professor at Harvard Law School.

The two reported total income of $905,742 and paid total taxes of $230,965, according to the return.

The couple didn't get a refund. Rather, they owed the IRS $24,477 in taxes. They weren't on the hook for underpayment penalties.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with her owing," said Tim Steffen, CPA and director of advanced planning at Robert W. Baird & Co. "She makes estimated tax payments throughout the year, and we tell people that this makes the most sense — there are no penalties there."

Here are a few tax planning takeaways from the senator's 2018 return.