Review: The 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon shines off-road

Jeep is the highlight of Fiat Chrysler's portfolio, with record sales helping to make up for the Italian-American conglomerate's slow growth in other sectors. The reason why is simple: people love Jeeps.

From the Fiat-based, compact Renegade to the 707-horsepower Grand Cherokee Hellcat, the Jeep brand offers a sense style, personality and ruggedness that fits perfectly with the current SUV-obsessed market.

But the cornerstone of that success is the Wrangler. The Wrangler — and its fanatical owners — helped create the culture of adventure, personalization and durability that define the Jeep brand. It sells in massive numbers and with great margins, with two-door, four-door andsoon pickup-truck variants in a slew of trims.

It's far from perfect, but a week with the Wrangler will convince you why people get so crazy for these things. It may be rough around the edges, but the Wrangler is cooler and more charming than any other SUV on sale.