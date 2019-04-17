4 questions to ask to get the best deals on health care and prescriptions

It has never been easier to shop for the best deals and health care is no exception 1 Hour Ago | 02:00

It has never been easier for consumers to shop for the best deal. Want a cheap flight? Just ask a search engine which airline has the best fares.

Health care isn't quite there yet, but asking the right questions can help you save on out-of-pocket costs.

Here are some of the questions to keep in mind to get the best deals on your care and prescriptions.