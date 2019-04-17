Stock futures higher | Qualcomm shares surge | Netflix drops

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, similar to what investors saw Tuesday. The small gain eked out by the S&P 500 gave it its 12th advance in 13 trading days, while the Nasdaq's 0.3% rise allowed it to close above the 8,000 mark for the first time since October 3. (CNBC)

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares have jumped more than 6% in pre-market trading after the chipmaker and Apple (AAPL) reached a settlement in their long-standing patent dispute which will result in Apple once again using Qualcomm chips in iPhones. (CNBC)



* Intel says it's getting out of the 5G smartphone market (CNBC)

Netflix (NFLX) is about 1% lower after the video streaming service gave a weaker than expected forecast amid worries about increasing competition from Walt Disney (DIS) and others. It did beat on earnings and revenue for the quarter. (CNBC)

Morgan Stanley (MS) and PepsiCo (PEP) are the marquee names among this morning's earnings reports. Today's after-the-bell reports include Alcoa (AA), E*Trade (ETFC), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Pier 1 Imports (PIR), Sleep Number (SNBR), and United Rentals (URI). (CNBC)



* PepsiCo beats on earnings, revenue (CNBC)

The government is out with February trade deficit figures at 8:30 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, February wholesale inventories are expected. Separately, the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book — the region-by-region assessment of the U.S. economy — at 2 p.m. ET. (CNBC)



* Goldman Sachs CEO: The US economy 'is chugging along pretty well' (CNBC)

* China says its first-quarter GDP grew by 6.4 percent, topping expectations (CNBC)